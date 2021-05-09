Climate Watch: Why flooding is everybody’s problem

I was living in St. Louis in 1993 when a very rainy spring turned out to be the beginning of a historically destructive flood. The rain also fell north of Missouri and all that water flowed south, through the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers, to converge on St. Louis.

I learned several things from this event. “Natural catastrophes” of this kind create devastation where they occur, but outside of their immediate impact area, life goes on as normal. These catastrophic events are increasing because of climate change, but it is often hard for people not in the direct path of wildfires, floods, and hurricanes to appreciate how serious the problem is.

I also learned that the flood insurance system needed to be changed. In 1968, when private insurers were unwilling to write insurance in areas prone to flooding, the federal government created the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). The premiums would provide money to repair damaged homes. But because of climate change, floods are now more frequent. Some houses have been repaired several times. Obviously, it would make more sense to move. But homeowners cannot just abandon their property and the investments they have made in them. They cannot easily sell a house that floods repeatedly. They are stuck.

We are, too, because the premiums no longer cover the rising costs of damages. General revenues (that means you and me) end up funding the recovery. As of December 2019, the NFIP owed the federal government over $20 billion. FEMA’s long-expected premium revision (called Risk Rating 2.0) will more accurately reflect the risks of flooding and the cost of repairing property. FEMA boasts that premiums will be fairer, with more valuable properties paying larger premiums. A majority of premiums will increase, though still far short of matching risks.

The new rates (supposed to go into effect this year) met political resistance, and their full implementation has been delayed until April 1, 2022. Florida, Texas and Louisiana have the most policyholders, almost 3 million among them. But inland areas are also experiencing increased flooding. In Pennsylvania, 51,600 flood insurance policies are in effect. Under the new rates, 70% of their premiums will increase.

After the levees broke in the 1993 flood, the people in Valmeyer, Illinois, (down river from St. Louis) decided to move their town to higher ground. It took courage to make such a drastic change, and it also took state and federal money. This solution of relocation rather than rebuilding is now a part of federal policy. To qualify for some flood-protection projects, towns are required by the Army Corps of Engineers to move people from areas that can no longer be protected. No one likes the idea of retreating but buying out endangered properties rather than investing in futile efforts to keep them safe from rising waters makes sense financially.

As climate change gets worse, many of the laws, institutions, and structures designed in the past are no longer adequate. By one estimate, Florida will spend $76 billion by 2040 for seawalls alone to protect themselves from rising seas. Closer to home, Williamsport is seeking federal aid to rehabilitate aging levees built in 1955. Their failure would have catastrophic economic consequences for Williamsport and Lycoming County. Congressman Fred Keller’s office is concerned about the increased threat for flooding in the Susquehanna Valley.

But insurance, levees, and walls are only stopgap measures. We cannot build or rebuild ourselves out of this problem. Ultimately, we must address climate change to keep these risks from getting worse.