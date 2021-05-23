Speak up for change during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and beyond

For 10 years, starting in 1979, Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage week was celebrated every May, before the entire month was designated APA Heritage Month in 1990. Currently, the commemoration highlights the contributions of the 22.9 million people of Asian origin, and the 1.6 million Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders to the history, culture and achievements of the United States.

This commemoration was initiated when a single individual, Jeanie Jew, chose to speak up for change.

Jeanie, a third-generation Chinese American Capitol Hill staffer, was frustrated at the invisibility of Asian Americans during the U.S. bicentennial celebration in 1976. A member of the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA), she wanted the experiences of pioneers like her immigrant great-grandfather, M. Y. Lee, recognized. Lee helped build the transcontinental railroad in the 1800s, amid intense anti-Asian racism.

Jeanie reached out to Ruby Moy, a second-generation Asian American, and Chief of Staff to U.S. Rep. Frank Horton (NY). Together, they found allies, including Horton, and created history.

Horton introduced a bill in 1977, co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Norman Mineta (CA), to designate 10 days in May to honor Pacific/Asian Americans. May was chosen to mark the arrival of the first known Japanese immigrants in May 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May 1869. Hawaii Senators Daniel Inouye and Spark Matsunaga introduced a similar bill in the Senate.

Neither bill advanced, but the two women and many national groups continued their activism. Horton’s amended 1978 joint resolution to declare the 7-day period beginning on May 4, 1979 as “Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week” passed, and President Carter signed it into law.

After 10 years of advocacy, President George H.W. Bush expanded the week to a monthlong celebration in 1990. Thanks to legislation introduced by Rep. Horton in 1992, this annual celebration became permanent. This year, President Biden declared May 2021 as Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Month.

Though heritage months would be superfluous in an ideal, inclusive society, this year’s commemoration is especially vital given the uptick of anti-Asian hate during the pandemic. The invisibility that Jeanie observed continues today, as those of API origin are stereotyped and seen as perpetual immigrants, rather than as central actors creating and shaping the American experience. For the past year, the world has relied on Zoom and N95 masks to survive the pandemic. Yet, not many know that Chinese American Eric Yuan founded Zoom Video Communications, and Taiwanese American, Peter Tsai, invented the filter for the N95 mask.

Many local actions to mark this year’s APA Heritage Month are noteworthy. The proclamations by local government including Centre County, State College Borough, and Ferguson, Patton and Halfmoon townships, declaring May 2021 as APA Heritage Month, provided visibility to those of API origin, who are the largest racial minority group locally. Many organizations including the Community Diversity Group, Bellefonte Museum of Art, Palmer Museum of Art, Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State and WPSU elevated API voices, creating small cracks in the cloak of invisibility that covers the local API experience.

Sadly, the silence and lack of action by many in our community has also been noticeable. To change that, I invite you to channel Jeanie Jew and speak up, connect, and mobilize till the API experience is acknowledged all year long. Ask employers, community organizations, religious groups, neighborhood associations and more, to publicize, attend, create, or join the many virtual events available in May. Those in academic institutions, who find it difficult to celebrate in May, could celebrate later in September for 2021, and earlier in April for 2022.

In future columns, I hope to channel Jeanie and shine a light on the invisibility of the API experience, based on my experiences, observations and activism over the last three decades. I hope you will join me.