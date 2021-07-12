Under the baobab: After the longest war in US history, let’s give peace a chance again

While we yearned for peace, the 21st century began with war. Some of those events were seared into our collective memory, even though many people alive today weren’t even born when they occurred.

On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, at 8:45 a.m., an American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. It first appeared to be a horrible accident. Eighteen minutes later, a second Boeing 767 sliced into the south tower near the 60th floor.

At 9:45 a.m., a third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the west side of the Pentagon, the U.S. military headquarters. A fourth plane, United Flight 93, bound for California was hijacked 40 minutes after it left Newark Airport. The passengers learned what was happening in Washington and New York. They decided to retake the plane even though it could surely cost them their lives. Outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the plane crashed killing all 44 people on board. No one knows what was the plane’s intended target, but many speculate that it was the U.S. Capitol or the White House. If it hadn’t been for the heroic selfless sacrifice of those passengers hundreds, possibly thousands, more people could have been killed.

During the three 9/11 attacks 2,996 people were killed. It was a worldwide tragedy. The victims originated from 78 different countries. The President of France said in sympathy, “we are all Americans now.” It changed our reality forever. The Department of Homeland Security was created and grew to become the largest federal agency. Congress authorized President Bush to seek and destroy those responsible for the attack.

It was determined that Osama bin Laden, head of al Qaeda, was the mastermind behind the Sept. 11 attacks. He was being sheltered by the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was named “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks.”

Operation Enduring Freedom began on Oct. 7, 2001. It was an American-led international effort to oust the Taliban regime in Afghanistan and destroy Osama bin Laden’s terrorist network, which was based there. It had the support of most of the peoples of the world.

In October 2002, in response to a false assertion that “weapons of mass destruction” were being stockpiled in Iraq, Congress granted President Bush the power to launch a military attack in Iraq. The Iraq campaign, Operation Iraqi Freedom, commenced on March 20, 2003. The U.S., joined by England, Australia, and Poland launched a “shock and awe” bombing campaign. The invasion led to the collapse of the Ba’athist government and capture of President Saddam Hussein.

Millions of people around the world protested against the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Here in State College, Peter Morris, Peter Shaw, Carol and Dick Gold, Jay Schucter, Reed Smith, Jesse Barlow and others started to hold a weekly peace vigil in front of the Allen Street Gates. Sometimes the protest grew to 30 or more. Sometimes it was as few as four or five. They maintained their protest for years despite the cold and heat, snow and rain.

On Dec. 15, 2011, the U.S. formally ended its U.S. mission in Iraq. U.S. troops were withdrawn, although the U.S. embassy and consulates continue to maintain a staff. The Peace Group ended its weekly vigil. The Afghanistan War continued even though Osama bin Laden had been assassinated and Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was in custody.

Newly elected President Biden is trying a different strategy. He announced the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 of this year, ending the longest war in U.S. history. The Peace Vigil will be holding a Peace and Poetry ceremony at the Allen Street Gates from noon-1 p.m. on July 18 to commemorate the occasion.

Let’s Give Peace a Chance, again.