Opinion: Politics and science make absurd combination during COVID-19 pandemic

I remember the first time I heard the term “political science.” I was a teenager and blissfully ignorant, however even then, the term seemed counter-intuitive. Today’s mix of politics and science is beyond counter-intuitive, it’s absurd. A year and half into COVID-19 and the “science” has been amazing, enlightening and fruitful.

Amazing, in that within months, it was known that older Americans, and those with certain co-morbidities such as Type 2 diabetes, obesity or lung cancer were at highest risk. Conversely, young, healthy people appeared to be at less risk. In fact the science demonstrated the younger and healthier, the less risk of negative outcomes in this group, less than the common flu. Scientific advances in genetics led to vaccine development in months, when many experts said it would take years, if even possible.

The desperation experienced early on with patients on respirators and outbreaks in nursing homes evolved as therapies improved and therapeutics like monoclonal antibodies were developed. Desperation, one would think, would give way to hope.

Enter the politicians. Despite knowledge that kids are not especially at risk, they closed schools. They shut down much of the “nonessential” economy while they knew community spread would continue as big box stores, pharmacies and convenience stores remained open. As vaccine development progressed, they expressed doubt, especially with anything developed under the direction of the opposing party. Then after power shifted, they made the absurd claim that the vaccinated are put at extreme risk by the unvaccinated, curiously refusing to acknowledge millions have acquired immunity having recovered from COVID infection.

Then there are the masks, my God the masks. Intuitively, one might conclude masks to be protective, limiting the spread or acquisition of the virus. Here is a place where science and politics intersect in a way that is just plain weird. Remember early on masks were of no use to the public and should be reserved for health care professionals? Then it was mask up if you leave home, without one, entry or service would be denied, in many jurisdictions fines will be levied. We went from not helpful or necessary to double and triple mask, not to mention cloth vs. paper, surgical or N95. Efficacy obviously took a back seat to compliance. The science? Mostly inconclusive. The CDC studied some 90,000 children in Georgia concluding no statistical advantage to masking kids. If you have met a kid or perhaps once were one this is not surprising. What did they do with this information? Recommend masking children as young as two.

Evidence is emerging that vast swaths of Americans are acknowledging science and assessing risk independent on orders and mandates by politicians. Millions gathered at stadiums at colleges and universities across the land the last few weeks. I expect millions will survive. Companies subject to the recent order to vaccinate or fire employees will necessarily not comply due to the fact employees are needed and in short supply.

The moment has arrived. The moment where Americans refuse to comply with unreasonable and unscientific demands.