Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer placed on paid administrative leave

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave, the school announced Wednesday night.
Ohio State is investigating claims by Courtney Smith — the ex-wife of former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith — who said several people close to Meyer knew of a 2015 allegation of domestic violence against her ex-husband. Zach Smith, Ohio State’s former wide receivers coach, who was fired last week.
Courtney Smith told college football reporter Brett McMurphy her allegations on Wednesday and also sat down with Stadium to discuss Meyer’s possible knowledge of the situation.
“I do believe (Meyer) knew,” Courtney Smith said, “and instead he chose to help the abuser and enable the abuser and believe whatever story Zach was telling everybody.”
Ohio State made offensive coordinator Ryan Day — not former Penn State assistant and current Buckeyes assistant head coach Larry Johnson — the team’s acting head coach during the investigation.
Ohio State opens fall camp on Friday and faces the Nittany Lions on Sept. 29 at Beaver Stadium.
