Area baseball team has a chance to be Babe Ruth World Series champs. Here’s how to watch

After cruising into the finals of the Babe Ruth World Series with a 16-4 win over Centerfield on Wednesday, the Mifflin County 15-year-olds will play for the national title Thursday evening.
Mifflin County will take on Tallahassee, Fla. at 9 p.m. ET at David Story Field in Longview, Washington.
This isn’t the first time this team has made it into a national championship game. The team, with most of the same players, won the series as 13-year-olds in 2016.
“There’s a reason this team won the 13-year-old World Series two years ago. They’re bigger than some high school teams,” The (Washington) Daily News sports editor Joshua Hart wrote. “First baseman Casey Conners resembles Paul Bunyan and yet has few teammates who need to crane their necks to look at him.”
Mifflin County won’t just be familiar with playing on a big stage, but also with their opponent. Mifflin County topped Tallahassee 3-2 when the two teams last met Aug. 10.
“They’re a very good team, very well-played baseball game there,” Mifflin County pitcher Connor Cherry told The Daily News after that win. “I’d say we’re probably the two best teams here.”
The Babe Ruth World Series will be livestreamed at iframe.dacast.com/b/8198/c/43623. Live stats, box scores and additional coverage can be found at: longviewworldseries.org/scheduleresults.
Comments