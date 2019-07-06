Sports
How to watch Alyssa Naeher and the U.S. Women’s National Team in the FIFA World Cup final
Naeher’s dramatic save in World Cup sends New York bar into a frenzy
After a clutch save against England on Tuesday, Penn State alum Alyssa Naeher and the U.S. Women’s National Team are set to face the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday afternoon.
In its third straight World Cup final appearance, the U.S. is looking to win its second consecutive World Cup championship and 12th consecutive women’s World Cup game. The last time the U.S. women didn’t win a World Cup match is when they tied Sweden in group play in 2015. The U.S. also won the World Cup final in 1999 and 1991.
On the other hand, the Netherlands is making its first final appearance, and only the second World Cup it’s qualified for since coach Sarina Wiegman took over in 2017.
Penn State fans looking to watch former Nittany Lions Naeher and defender Ali Krieger can do so on TV, online, or at the watch party hosted by Penn State women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach at Penn State lacrosse’s Panzer Stadium Sunday afternoon.
Here’s how to watch and follow along:
Women’s World Cup Final: USA vs. Netherlands
When: 11 a.m. Sunday
Where: Lyon, France
How to watch
TV: Coverage begins at 10 a.m. on local FOX stations, and the game at 11 a.m.
Online: The game can be streamed on FOX Sports Go.
Live updates: @FIFWWCUP, @USWNT
PSU watch party: 11 a.m. at Penn State lacrosse’s Panzer Stadium, Dauer Drive, State College. Admission is free.
