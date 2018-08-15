Incoming Penn State athlete shot and killed just days before arriving on campus

The same week he was set to arrive on campus, incoming Penn State track and field freshman Kristian Marche was shot and killed in North Philadelphia, according to PennLive.com.
The Imhotep Institute Charter grad had a promising sprinting career ahead of him, having finished second in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 PIAA state championships, third in 2016 and fourth in 2018, according to Penn State.
He was fatally shot at 9:37 p.m. Monday on the 1800 block of East Pastorious Street, a Philadelphia Police Department official told PennLive. His death is “under investigation.”
“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Kristian Marche’s family, friends and teammates,” Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy; another young person taken from his loved ones far too early. Our thoughts are with Kristian’s family and friends; we will do what we can to support them and our track and field students and staff during this very difficult time.”
Imhotep football coach Nick Lincoln told PennLive he felt like Marche was the fastest kid in the state.
“He was a really intelligent kid that worked hard, and did what he needed to do to get where he needed to be,” he said.
The Philadelphia native was one of Penn State track and field’s 16 incoming male athletes, according to the university.
