A former Penn State fencing assistant coach, who was placed on administrative leave last fall in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, is no longer with the university, according to a Penn State spokesperson.

The Daily Collegian was the first to report the story Tuesday.

Although it is not known when the assistant coach, George Abashidze, left the university — and the spokesperson declined to divulge the exact date of his departure — Penn State posted a job ad for Abashidze’s position March 29. He was placed on administrative leave no later than Sept. 13 of last year.

According to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, Abashidze is accused of two violations of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and non-consensual contact. USA Fencing suspended his membership for one year from the date of Aug. 1, 2018, around the time the allegations initially surfaced.

Abashidze was originally suspended three years by USA Fencing, but the suspension was amended in December.

No details of the allegations have been released.