Here’s how to get your Trace McSorley, David Taylor bobbleheads from the State College Spikes

Former Penn State athletes Trace McSorley (left) and David Taylor (right) will both have their own bobblehead giveaways this season for the State College Spikes. Courtesy of State College Spikes

Penn State football and wrestling fans have three more reasons to stop over for a few more State College Spikes games this season.

The Spikes, the short-season Class A affiliate of the MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals, announced Monday they’ll have three bobblehead giveaways this season — QB Trace McSorley (Aug. 25), RB Blair Thomas (July 26) and wrestler David Taylor (Aug. 17).

Thomas and Taylor will also be on-hand at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for photos and autographs. McSorley is not expected to be there, as he’ll likely be preparing for his final NFL preseason game with the Baltimore Ravens.

Individual tickets can be purchased starting May 11.

Here’s a closer look at each athlete and bobblehead:

QB Trace McSorley

The Trace McSorley bobblehead is one of the State College Spikes’ promotional giveaways this season. Courtesy of the State College Spikes

When the giveaway game starts: 6:05 p.m. Aug. 25 (Sunday)

Who’s playing: State College Spikes vs. West Virginia Black Bears

How to get the bobblehead: First 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a free bobblehead

About McSorley: In case you can’t tell by the photo, that McSorley bobblehead is depicting his trademark post-touchdown home run swing.

McSorley was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the sixth round (No. 197 overall). He won’t supplant starter Lamar Jackson, but he could end up playing a Taysom Hill-like role in his rookie season. And if Jackson goes down, McSorley could be called upon to lead the offense.

McSorley left Penn State as one of its most-ever decorated quarterbacks. He holds just about every major school passing record — such as career passing yards, total offense, total touchdowns and passing touchdowns — and was a three-time all-conference player. He led Penn State to a Big Ten title in 2016 and was the Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP in 2017.

Wrestler David Taylor

The David Taylor bobblehead is one of the State College Spikes’ promotional giveaways this season. Courtesy of the State College Spikes

When the giveaway game starts: 7:05 p.m. Aug. 17 (Saturday)

Who’s playing: State College Spikes vs. Auburn Doubledays

How to get the bobblehead: First 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a free bobblehead

About Taylor: “Magic Man” was one of the greatest wrestlers in Penn State history, and he was the 2018 world champion while representing the U.S. The bobblehead depicts him as the world champion at the 2018 World Wrestling Championships in Budapest with an American flag behind him.

At Penn State, he was a two-time national champ, a four-time All-American and a two-time Hodge winner. Without debate, he’s easily one of the top-five Penn State wrestlers to ever hit the mat.

RB Blair Thomas

When the giveaway game starts: 7:05 p.m. July 26 (Friday)

Who’s playing: State College Spikes vs. West Virginia Black Bears

How to get the bobblehead: First 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a free bobblehead

About Thomas: He’s definitely the throwback of the three, although there’s not yet any bobblehead photos available of him. According to a Spikes spokesperson, there’s still a few “finishing touches” needed for Thomas first.

In the meantime, longtime Penn State fans should be well-aware that Thomas is widely regarded as one of the school’s best-ever running backs. To this day, Thomas — who played in the late 1980s — is the only Penn State back to finish with two 1,300-yard rushing seasons. He was a second-team All-American in 1989 and was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft.