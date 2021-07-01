Penn State

Live blog: Here are which Penn State athletes have announced name, image and likeness deals

Thursday marked the first day the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Several athletes have already announced plans or agreements to make money during their time in college — including some at Penn State.

Here are all of the NIL deals or plans that Penn State student-athletes have announced thus far.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brandon (@b._smith__)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Derrick Tangelo (@kingcongo_63)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by T A Q U A N R O B E R S O N (@tr.1__)

