Live blog: Here are which Penn State athletes have announced name, image and likeness deals

Thursday marked the first day the NCAA is allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. Several athletes have already announced plans or agreements to make money during their time in college — including some at Penn State.

Here are all of the NIL deals or plans that Penn State student-athletes have announced thus far.

[ RBY SHOE RAFFLE ]⁣

⁣I've had several matches in these! Definitely a shoe I'm proud to represent. Now I’m raffling this exact pair at: https://t.co/3QYzcRvjK3

Ticket entry options:

1 Ticket: $10

5 Tickets: $50

10 Tickets: $100

Winner will be announced Sunday July 4th. pic.twitter.com/V1FSHZoaqE — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) July 1, 2021

Guess what you can grab? A dope shirt of some dope QBs we have these guys and a bunch more!! Of course all proceeds go to them https://t.co/YeIFufUWUB pic.twitter.com/7WtUqa6vX1 — quincy_avery (@Quincy_Avery) July 1, 2021

I’ve joined @yokegaming. All fans can now game with me. Request me so we can play pic.twitter.com/txMoMT5rsy — Curtis Jacobs (@CurtisUpNext23) July 1, 2021