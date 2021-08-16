Penn State to require permit or payment for non-football athletics parking

Fans fill up the stands before the start of the Penn State vs. Ohio State wrestling match Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 at Rec Hall. psheehan@centredaily.com

Fans coming on campus to watch Penn State basketball, wrestling, volleyball or other non-football sports will now either have to pay for parking or have a valid university-issued permit, Penn State Athletics and Transportation Services announced Monday.

The new policy goes into effect Aug. 23.

Valid Penn State University Park parking permits will allow attendees to park for free at non-football athletics events, which will follow the Transportation Services’ “parking policies and access.”

Those without parking permits will have to pay $10 for day-of parking for basketball, baseball, hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, softball, track and field, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball. Parking is $1 per hour for fencing, cross country, swimming and diving and tennis fans at campus decks.

Penn State encourages fans without a permit to prepay for parking at a discounted rate of $5.50 per vehicle with the ParkMobile app. The discounted rate will be available until 11:59 p.m. prior to the day of the event, with season packages being available for most sports. Info on VIP parking spaces will be provided by the program at a later date.

Penn State football parking will not be affected by the changes.

Each university event parking area requires a permit or payment around the clock. Fans who have not prepaid for parking will pay the higher of the day-of-event rates and only cash payment will be accepted for dates with multiple events.

Parking prices are as follows for each respective event, according to Penn State Athletics:

Baseball, Basketball, Field Hockey, Hockey, Lacrosse, Soccer, Softball, Track & Field, BJC Wrestling matches:

General Parking locations: Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North

Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North Prepaid ParkMobile Parking Rate: $5.50 per vehicle

$5.50 per vehicle Season parking packages available for most sports

Day-of-Event Parking Rate: $10 per vehicle

$10 per vehicle Cash only for men’s basketball, women’s basketball and men’s hockey, and for all other athletics events in this area when they coincide with Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events



Higher rates may apply when athletics events coincide with non-athletics Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Rates will vary and will be announced prior to each event

$1 per hour parking also available at the East Deck for most events

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Gymnastics, Volleyball, Wrestling

General Parking Locations: Nittany Deck, West Deck

Nittany Deck, West Deck Prepaid ParkMobile Parking Rate: $5.50 per vehicle

$5.50 per vehicle Season parking packages available for most sports

Day-of-Event Parking Rate: $10 per vehicle (ParkMobile or pay station)

$10 per vehicle (ParkMobile or pay station) $1 per hour parking also available at the East Deck for most events

Cross Country: $1 per hour parking at the West Deck

Fencing: $1 per hour parking at the HUB Deck

Swimming & Diving, Tennis: $1 per hour at the East Deck