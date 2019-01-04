Penn State coach Pat Chambers suspended 1 game after shoving player vs. Michigan

Penn State men’s basketball coach Patrick Chambers has been suspended for Sunday night’s game against Wisconsin after shoving one of his players during the first half of Thursday’s game against Michigan.
Both Chambers and athletic director Sandy Barbour released statements Friday night, outlining the punishment. Chambers also apologized for the incident, which involved freshman guard Myles Dread.
“I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family,” Chambers said in the statement. “My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for. I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”
With 10:52 left in the first half of Thursday’s 68-55 loss to Michigan, a fired-up Chambers was shown in a huddle on the ESPN broadcast as he pushed Dread in the chest with one hand while shouting.
Chambers apologized after the game for his behavior and again in Friday’s written statement. Barbour said Friday she had already discussed the incident with the head coach.
“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful,” she wrote. “His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again. Pat and I agree his actions were unacceptable and he will be suspended for Sunday night’s game vs. Wisconsin.”
Penn State is 7-7 (0-3 Big Ten), while the Badgers are 10-4 (2-1 Big Ten) and ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Poll. Sunday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.
