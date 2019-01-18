Former Penn State basketball player Jermaine Marshall dead at age 28 in France

Former Penn State guard Jermaine Marshall, who played three seasons for the Nittany Lions, was found dead Friday at the age of 28, according to his professional basketball team in France.
The basketball team, Hermine Nantes Basket, which competes in the country’s second-tier pro league (LNB Pro B), originally stated he was found dead inside his apartment. But it later removed that information from its online statements regarding Marshall.
No other information was immediately made available.
Marshall, a native of Etters, Pa., began his Penn State career during the 2010-2011 season, the last year the Nittany Lions made the NCAA tournament. He saw minimal action in 28 games but started to make his mark as a sophomore, when he led the team with 43 3-pointers. As a junior, he averaged 15.3 points per game — sixth-best in the conference — and combined with D.J. Newbill to form one of the Big Ten’s best tandems.
He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention that season and attempted to pursue a professional career before eventually transferring to Arizona State, where he was tied for fifth in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.3 points per game).
Hermine Nantes Basketball released a brief statement about Marshall on Friday, saying it will not play a scheduled game Saturday against ADA Blois due to Marshall’s death.
“The Club joins the pain of his family and loved ones and gives them all support to face this terrible ordeal,” part of the statement read, as translated from French by Google.
Marshall was the team’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.4 points per game — 41 total points more through 14 games than No. 2 scorer Laurence Ekperigin.
Since moving on from college, Marshall didn’t stay in one place long. He played for an Italian team in 2014-2015, then moved to Hungary the next season, followed by Cyprus and Netherlands the season after, then Finland and now France.
According to a news release from the French Pro B league, as translated by Google, every team this weekend will honor Marshall with a moment of silence.
