Penn State basketball star Lamar Stevens withdraws name from NBA draft, returns to Nittany Lions

Lamar Stevens does a dribbling drill during practice on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.

Lamar Stevens is staying in State College.

Stevens — a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches in 2018-19 — announced Wednesday evening that he would return to Penn State, withdrawing his name from NBA draft consideration six weeks after making himself eligible.

“I want to finish what I started in Happy Valley,” Stevens said on a conference call Wednesday night. “We can really accomplish something this year.”

Stevens had to decide by midnight Thursday if he would continue to pursue his NBA dream into the June draft or return to school. The senior leader — who averaged 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2018-19 — retained an agent after the season and reportedly worked out for several NBA teams, including the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings.

But instead of trying to get drafted — one year after Penn State star Tony Carr went in the second round — Stevens opted to try and further boost his stock in the Big Ten.

The news is significant for Penn State’s chances at making an NCAA tournament in 2019-20 — something the program has failed to do under Chambers in his eight seasons at the helm. That task looked more difficult when freshman guard Rasir Bolton entered the transfer portal in April; he announced on Tuesday that Iowa State is his next destination.





But in Stevens and fellow senior Mike Watkins, Chambers has something to build around — and Penn State fans have something to look forward to.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.