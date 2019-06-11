Here’s what Penn State basketball is getting in transfer Curtis Jones, a former 4-star guard

Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers, seen here last season, welcomed the addition of graduate transfer Curtis Jones on Tuesday. Jones, a former four-star guard, spent time with both Indiana and Oklahoma State before transferring to Penn State. adrey@centredaily.com

Former four-star recruit Curtis Jones — who played for Indiana before transferring to Oklahoma State — is now heading to Happy Valley.

The combo guard was the the Cowboys’ sixth man last season and averaged 8.1 points, three rebounds and one assist per game. He’s now one of the potential replacements for Nittany Lion Rasir Bolton, who transferred following his freshman season.

Jones, who’s immediately eligible for his final season, announced his addition Tuesday morning on Twitter. Penn State coach Patrick Chambers confirmed the move via social media.

The 6-foot-4 and 185-pound guard was ranked as the No. 69 overall prospect nationally by Rivals back in high school, but Jones never quite lived up to the hype. He made 33 appearances as a true freshman at Indiana but averaged just 3.5 points per game. The Richmond, Va., native then transferred seven games into the next season and sat out the remainder of the year for the Cowboys, before becoming the first man off the bench this past season.

Analyst Andy Katz named him the nation’s 13th-best transfer of 2018-19, when Oklahoma State finished 12-20.

It’s been a good last two weeks of news for the Nittany Lions. Forward Lamar Stevens, who initially declared for the NBA draft, announced his return to Penn State on May 29.

Chambers is simply hoping the good news materializes on the court. The Nittany Lions finished a disappointing 14-18 last season, in spite of a late push that saw them win seven of their last 10 regular-season games. Penn State hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since Chambers took over in 2011.