Pat Chambers steps down as Penn State’s men’s basketball coach following internal investigation

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers has stepped down from his position, Penn State announced Wednesday.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news.

BREAKING: Penn State’s Pat Chambers is resigning, sources told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 21, 2020

Chambers had been the subject of an internal investigation of new allegations of inappropriate conduct, Penn State confirmed. Interviews with many former players and coaches have centered around Chambers’ treatment of them, according to PennLive’s Dave Jones.

The investigation was started after new allegations of inappropriate conduct by Chambers were recently unearthed following a report by The Undefeated this summer citing previous conduct issues. Penn State AD Sandy Barbour said she and university President Eric Barron received the internal review report “inside the last two weeks.”

Barbour said the new allegations were separate from those in The Undefeated article.

“As difficult as this news may be,” Barbour said at a press conference Wednesday evening, “both President Barron and I believe that this is the right outcome.”

The news was “difficult and unexpected” for the players, who found out from Chambers about his decision at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Barbour said.

The now-former head coach came under fire this year for his comments to former Penn State guard Rasir Bolton, detailed by The Undefeated, about “loosening a noose” around Bolton’s neck, in reference to alleviating the potential pressure the former Nittany Lion was feeling.

Assistant coach Jim Ferry was named the interim head coach for the 2020-21 season by Barbour.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Ferry was recently the head coach of Duquesne from 2012-17 where he went 60-97.

Barbour said the university will do a national search, but added that she “would love to see Coach Ferry have the kind of success” that would give Ferry an opportunity to earn the job.

Chambers was 148-150 in his nine seasons at the helm of the program and failed to lead the team to an NCAA Tournament berth during his tenure. The 2019-20 team was a lock to make the NCAA tournament before the coronavirus pandemic brought the college basketball season to a screeching halt.

He’s been a head coach for 11 seasons with his previous two coming at Boston University, where he led the Terriers to an NCAA Tournament berth in his second season. His most successful season as the Penn State coach came in 2017-2018 when the Nittany Lions won the National Invitation Tournament.