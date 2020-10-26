Penn State legend Jesse Arnelle dies at 86. Here’s why he’ll always be remembered in Happy Valley

Legendary Penn State athlete Jesse Arnelle died Oct. 21 at 86 years old. Penn State

Penn State alum Jesse Arnelle, a legendary two-sport athlete and decorated activist, recently died of heart disease at the age of 86 in San Francisco.

Arnelle leaves a long and storied legacy at the university, as his exploits off the court made as many headlines as his accomplishments away — not an easy feat for the program’s most-celebrated basketball player.

The former 6-foot-5 small forward, who doubled as a Penn State football tight end, graduated in 1955. But he still holds the basketball program’s all-time record in rebounds (1,238) and remains third in scoring (2,138). He is also still the program’s first and only first-team All-American, and he was drafted 13th overall in the 1955 NBA draft. Oh, and he was an All-America honorable mention in football. (He was also picked in the 1955 NFL draft, too, but stuck with basketball.)

But his importance wasn’t just confined to the playing fields of years past.

“His off-field accomplishments put him among the most-accomplished of the athletes,” said historian Lou Prato, who literally wrote the book on Penn State athletics.

He was Penn State’s first Black student body president. He was Penn State’s first Black member of the board of trustees — and served for 45 years. He served in the Air Force and Peace Corps. And he thrived as a corporate law and trial lawyer, opening his own practice in 1987 and representing clients such as Ford Motor Co. and Coca-Cola.

Whether on the field or off, Arnelle — who died Wednesday — didn’t back down when he or his ideals were attacked. In May 1968, Arnelle was set to be honored with Penn State’s first Annual Alumni Award but instead rejected the award and offered a moving speech that excoriated the university for failing to recruit more Black students, faculty and staff.

“True courage stands the test of public censor and leadership requires conviction,” Arnelle told the stunned crowd.

In 1952, against Syracuse, Penn State football star Lenny Moore intercepted a ball and ran out of bounds, where accounts alluded to a dirty hit. Arnelle was among the first to jump in, defending his teammate in a scuffle that drew headlines across the country. Earlier, in a 1951 rivalry game against Pitt, Penn State’s co-captain joked that an 18-year-old Arnelle couldn’t possibly block Pitt’s All-American linebacker in Joe Schmidt.

“Nuts!” Arnelle shouted, according to a magazine account at the time. “You run the play. I’ll fix that guy!” According to Football Stars Magazine, Arnelle “lay Schmidt out like a carpet.” Repeatedly. Penn State won 17-0, pushing Pitt out of the Orange Bowl.

But, in an era where gymnastics and wrestling generated more excitement than basketball, the native of New Rochelle, New York, found a home on the hardwood. About 30 years before the college game implemented the shot clock, Arnelle averaged 21 points per game over his career. And he was a rebounding force.

“They were tough,” Prato added. “They weren’t afraid to hit or elbow. It was a different type of a game. But, if you’re wondering how he’d be playing today, I think he’d still be a big success.”

As a senior, Arnelle averaged 26.1 points and 15.3 rebounds per game and led Penn State to its first and only Final Four appearance. He was drafted in the second round by the Fort Wayne Pistons, where he played one season before later joining the Harlem Globetrotters.

“Jesse had an abundance of experience and much success throughout his life, but he always remained strongly connected to Penn State,” university President Eric Barron said in a written statement. “His impressive contributions as a student-athlete are only surpassed by the positive difference he made for the people within our university community and in many others.”

Arnelle played under head football coach Rip Engle but was recruited by Joe Paterno. (“He really believed in Joe,” Prato added.) He went on to receive a number of accolades from the university: the Lion’s Paw Medal (2000), given to alumni who have contributed in notable ways to the university; the College of the Liberal Arts Centennial Fellows Award (2009) and the Penn State Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award (2016).

He was also a lifetime member of the Penn State Alumni Association, President’s Club, President’s Advisory Council and Laurel Circle. And he served on a number of corporate boards such as Wells Fargo, Gannet Co. and MetLife.

A viewing will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday in San Francisco, and those interested are asked to contact the family to set up a viewing time due to COVID-19 concerns. A more traditional memorial service to celebrate his life will be held when the coronavirus subsides.