Report: Former Penn State forward Lamar Stevens signs two-way deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Former Penn State Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens has found a home in the NBA. The forward has agreed to a two-way contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 2020 NBA Draft, according to a report.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news early Thursday morning.

Undrafted Penn State forward Lamar Stevens has agreed to a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The former Nittany Lion will have the flexibility to play with the Cavaliers or their G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge, because he’s on a two-way contract. He can spend up to 45 days with the NBA roster each year based on the NBA’s two-way rules.

He should have an opportunity to make the Cavaliers 15-man roster this season and beyond. Cleveland is one of the worst teams in the NBA and lacks proven wings. For now, he’ll have to prove himself with the Charge and take advantage of any opportunities he gets in Cleveland.

Stevens finished his career at Penn State as the program’s second-leading scorer, only needing six points to pass Talor Battle as the program’s all-time leading scorer. The forward was in position to blow by that number before the postseason was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game over his four years in college and was the team’s primary offensive option for his final two years on campus, when he averaged 19.9 and 17.6 points per game in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively. Prior to that, he combined with Tony Carr to lead the offense. Carr was the last Nittany Lion to get drafted when the New Orleans Pelicans took him No. 51 overall in 2018.

Carr is the only former Nittany Lion to be drafted in the NBA Draft in the past two decades. Prior to this selection in 2018, Calvin Booth was the last Penn Stater to be taken. He was selected in the second round at No. 35 overall by the Washington Wizards. Carr currently plays for the Erie BayHawks while Booth is the general manager for the Denver Nuggets.