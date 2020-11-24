Penn State men’s basketball season opener postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

Penn State men’s basketball will have to wait a bit longer to open its season. Wednesday’s game against Drexel has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a release from the Penn State athletic department.

“The Penn State men’s basketball season opener against Drexel Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols,” the statement read.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported the news on his twitter account.

The Nittany Lions were scheduled to take on the Dragons at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. It’s not known if the COVID-19 issues are with Penn State or Drexel.

Penn State was set to open the season Wednesday after having one of the best seasons in program history canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic last March. The team went 21-10 and was on course to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2011. Now the team is entering a season with Jim Ferry as its interim head coach after former head coach Pat Chambers resigned in October.

A Penn State spokesperson confirmed that Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Military Institute is still on as scheduled. The contest is now set to be the team’s season opener and will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center.