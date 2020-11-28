Here’s 3 takeaways from Penn State men’s basketball’s 86-65 season-opening win over VMI

Penn State men’s basketball opened its season with a big home win Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions defeated the VMI Keydets, 86-65, at the Bryce Jordan Center to get to 1-0.

1. Penn State is going to fire from deep

The Nittany Lions were gunning from beyond the arc Saturday afternoon, and that should be the case all season. They took 17 attempts from 3-point range in the first half and 19 in the second half, but there was more reason to believe that would continue than just their attempts. Penn State’s shooters seemed to have the green light from the coaching staff and were firing at will against the Keydets, whether it was early in the shot clock, in contested situations or in transition.

They took shots from all areas beyond the arc and did so without hesitation. Every Nittany Lion who played in the game before garbage time set in with less than three minutes left took a shot from deep, including senior big man John Harrar. The team’s glut of guards will all be taking those shots and should make the offense fun to watch for fans this season — especially when they’re hitting.

2. The Nittany Lions lack a rim protector

The glut of guards exists because of the team’s lack of bigs, and lack of a true rim protector. Harrar was the only traditional big to play Saturday and the only interior presence the team had in the game. However, he isn’t a great rim protector and fouls too often to contest shots consistently and stay in the game. Penn State will likely play small this season, putting the team at a disadvantage in the paint defensively.

The bright side for the Nittany Lions is that the answer to the interior defensive issues may be on the roster. Freshman big Abdou Tsimbila has the talent, size and length to be a good rim protector in the Big Ten, but it remains to be seen if he’s polished enough to take the court for meaningful minutes this season.

3. Jamari Wheeler showed offensive growth

Few players in the country play with as much energy as senior guard Jamari Wheeler. He’s been one of the Big Ten’s best perimeter defenders for the past few seasons. On Saturday, he showed he can be much more than that. The senior finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals, including 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. While Wheeler shot a very good 38.9% from deep last season, it was only on 36 attempts. At this rate, he’ll match that attempt total in the team’s fourth game.

Wheeler’s improved offensive confidence and increased role on that end of the court could be a very positive sign for the Nittany Lions. The team’s emotional leader looked like a different player against the Keydets, shooting without hesitation and attacking the rim with confidence. He was his typical excellent self on defense, as well, against VMI. If his newfound offense is sustainable, Wheeler could be an important piece for the Nittany Lions as they try to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

