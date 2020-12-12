How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Michigan: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try to carry its momentum from Tuesday night’s win over No. 15 Virginia Tech when the Nittany Lions take on Michigan at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup with the Wolverines.

Player to watch

Sam Sessoms: Sessoms has scored at least 10 points in each of Penn State’s four games this season, making him the only Nittany Lion to hit that benchmark in every game. He came to Penn State this season as a scorer from Binghamton who averaged nearly 20 points per game last season. That’s translated so far, and Sunday will be his first opportunity to prove he can carry his scoring into conference play. The Wolverines have plenty of defenders who can take Sessoms — who comes off the bench — on, but he’s a savvy scorer who uses his quickness and strength to create space and find just enough room to get his shot off.

The Nittany Lions will need Sessoms to remain a consistent scorer as they work through a Big Ten schedule that features some of the best teams in the country.

Key matchup

Hunter Dickinson vs. John Harrar: For the third time in a row, Harrar’s matchup will be the Nittany Lions’s key matchup in their game. The senior big man will have another difficult test when Penn State takes on Michigan this Sunday. He’ll take on Dickinson, a true freshman who arrived at Ann Arbor as one of the most talented centers in the 2020 recruiting class. He was a top-50 player in the class and a top-10 player at his position.

Those rankings are well and good, but he’s also lived up to the expectations through five games. He’s taken nine shots or fewer in four of the team’s five games but is still averaging 14.8 points per game. He’s done plenty of damage down low and is shooting 70.7% from the field, almost exclusively from around the rim. Harrar will have his hands full Sunday with the freshman center.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-1) at Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13 | Where: Crisler Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

