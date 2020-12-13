Here’s 3 takeaways from Penn State basketball’s 62-58 loss to Michigan

Penn St forward Seth Lundy drives to the basket during an NCAA basketball game against Michigan, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel) AP

Penn State men’s basketball couldn’t keep its momentum from its upset victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech Tuesday night going when it took on Michigan Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions fell to the Wolverines, 62-58, and are now 3-2 on the season and 0-1 in the Big Ten.

Here are three takeaways from the loss.

1. Tsimbila could make a difference

Freshman center Abdou Tsimbila saw limited playing time through the team’s first four games this season. He played in three of the four, totaling nine minutes of game action. He still didn’t see an excessive amount of game action Sunday, but did set a season-high in minutes with six and made a difference when he took the court.

The freshman big man was the kind of defensive presence in the paint the team has lacked all season. He has elite length and has the timing and jumping ability it takes to become an elite shot-blocker. He presented an answer to Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson when he was in the game. For a team that lacks size and rim protection, Tsimbila could prove to be valuable — especially in a conference with the type of physicality and size the Big Ten possesses. The freshman’s biggest flaw was his trouble with fouling, but that’s been an issue for Penn State bigs this season in general.

2. Perimeter defense will be crucial

Penn State’s lack of size — even if Tsimbila gets 10-12 minutes at some point — will put extra pressure on the team’s guards and wings to prevent penetration. The Nittany Lions were swarming against the Wolverines on the perimeter, just as they were against Virginia Tech, and it prevented Michigan from getting easy offense in the paint or from beyond the arc. The constant pressure the team applies to ball handlers makes life difficult for opponents and creates turnovers. Guards like Jamari Wheeler and Izaiah Brockington are long athletes with good defensive instincts and have put that to good use at the point of attack this season.

The level of guard play in the Big Ten will continue to put their defensive chops to the test, but Sunday was a good sign that the duo — along with the rest of the team’s perimeter defenders — will be up to the task this year.

3. Penn State will compete in a strong conference

The Big Ten has consistently been one of the best conferences in the country — if not the best — the past few seasons. This season is no different with six teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and Michigan just outside as the team with the most votes outside of the top 25 teams. That includes three teams in the top six. Yet, the Nittany Lions should be competitive this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them in a close game with any team in the conference.

Sunday afternoon proved that with the tight game against the Wolverines. While Penn State was unable to come away with the win, the team proved it can go on the road and battle with a really good conference opponent.