Centre Daily Times Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Penn State Basketball

Penn State basketball’s matchup vs. Wisconsin postponed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Sunday afternoon’s men’s basketball game between Penn State and Wisconsin has been postponed, according to a Saturday night release from Penn State Athletics.

“The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants,” the release said.

While the game will not be played this weekend, both schools will work with the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options for the game.

The matchup would have been Penn State’s second home game of the conference slate and would have given the team an opportunity to break its three-game losing streak to start the Big Ten schedule. The Nittany Lions are 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference under interim head coach Jim Ferry.

This is the second game Penn State has had postponed after its matchup with Drexel saw the same decision made late in November. That game has not been rescheduled.

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service