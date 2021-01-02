Penn State basketball’s matchup vs. Wisconsin postponed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Sunday afternoon’s men’s basketball game between Penn State and Wisconsin has been postponed, according to a Saturday night release from Penn State Athletics.

“The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants,” the release said.

While the game will not be played this weekend, both schools will work with the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options for the game.

The matchup would have been Penn State’s second home game of the conference slate and would have given the team an opportunity to break its three-game losing streak to start the Big Ten schedule. The Nittany Lions are 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference under interim head coach Jim Ferry.

This is the second game Penn State has had postponed after its matchup with Drexel saw the same decision made late in November. That game has not been rescheduled.