Penn State basketball’s matchup vs. Ohio State postponed ‘due to positive COVID-19 results’

Penn State coach Jim Ferry questions a call during a timeout in the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, in State College. AP

For the second time in the past week, Penn State men’s basketball will not play a game as scheduled. The Nittany Lions’ Wednesday night matchup with the Buckeyes has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results, according to a release from Penn State Athletics.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance,” the release read. “Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.”

The Nittany Lions previously postponed their matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers that was set for Sunday “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ohio State and Penn State will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the matchup, just as the Nittany Lions and Badgers were said to, according to the release.

This is now the third game that Penn State has had postponed this season, joining the matchup with the Badgers and a non-conference game with Drexel.

Neither of those games have yet been rescheduled.