Penn State men’s basketball pauses team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests

Penn State men’s basketball has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program’s Tier 1 personnel. That group includes players, coaches and trainers among other game day personnel as assigned by the university.

The program announced the decision — which includes postponning games against Michigan on Saturday and Rutgers on Tuesday — with a press release Wednesday evening.

“Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions’ home games against Michigan (Jan. 9) and Rutgers (Jan. 12) have been postponed,” the release read. “The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options. No determination has been made on how the pause may impact scheduled games beyond Jan. 12.”

The program previously postponed its matchups with Wisconsin and Ohio State that were scheduled for Sunday and Wednesday this week. Those two games, along with a nonconference game against Drexel, have yet to be rescheduled.

If players are among those positive tests, they will be required to sit out 17 days of competition due to Big Ten rules. They were originally required to miss 21 days, but the conference changed the rule in December, according to a report from ESPN.