Penn State men’s basketball restructures its schedule after COVID-19-related postponements

Penn State men’s basketball has restructured its schedule for the rest of the month after positive COVID-19 tests forced the postponement of multiple games.

The Nittany Lions will play Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in Champaign, and will play their previously postponed game against Rutgers at home on Jan. 21. Then, they will take on the Wisconsin Badgers at the Bryce Jordan Center on Jan. 27. The start times for the latter two games are yet to be determined.

The team was originally scheduled to play Wisconsin Jan. 3 and Rutgers Jan. 12 before those games were postponed.

With those two games rescheduled, the Nittany Lions still need to make up two more conference matchups, one home game against Michigan and one road game against Ohio State.

The program previously announced it would work with the other universities and the Big Ten to reschedule both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

All three rescheduled contests will air on the Big Ten Network.

Profile Image of Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber
Jon Sauber earned his B.A. in digital and print journalism from Penn State and his M.A. in sports journalism from IUPUI. His previous stops include jobs at The Indianapolis Star, the NCAA, and Rivals.
