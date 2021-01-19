Penn State men’s basketball interim head coach Jim Ferry incurs $10,000 fine, public reprimand

Penn State head coach Jim Ferry during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) AP

Penn State men’s basketball interim head coach Jim Ferry earned Penn State an institutional fine of $10,000 from the Big Ten and a public reprimand for his actions following Penn State’s loss to Purdue on Sunday.

“We are disappointed in Jim Ferry’s actions following the men’s basketball game at Purdue Sunday afternoon,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a Tuesday release. “While these actions are out of character for Jim, they are not the example we want to set for the young men in our program nor do they represent the values of Penn State, Intercollegiate Athletics or our men’s basketball program.”

The fine was due to a violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy, which includes conduct displayed toward opponents and officials.

Ferry received a technical foul in Sunday’s game and explained the situation around that situation following the game.

“I was just fighting for our guys,” Ferry said. “I thought some of the calls were a little uneven or inconsistent, whatever you want to call it. I’ve been coaching for a long time. I wasn’t ranting and raving, I wasn’t cursing. I thought there was a little bit of sensitivity on that, but I’ll deal with that differently.”

Penn State has not yet returned request for comment on exactly what actions warranted the fine.

The Big Ten considers the matter closed following the fine and reprimand.