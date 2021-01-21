Here’s 3 takeaways from Penn State men’s basketball’s 75-67 win over Rutgers

Penn State’s Seth Lundy goes in for a basket around Rutgers defenders during the game on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Bryce Jordan Center. adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State men’s basketball finally picked up its first Big Ten win of the season when the Nittany Lions defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, 75-67, Thursday night. The win broke their five-game losing streak and improves their record to 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten.

Here are three takeaways from the victory.

1. The offense looked cohesive

Penn State’s offense appeared to generate more open looks than it has of late, thanks in large part to how well the team moved the ball and how well each player moved without the ball in their hands. Guards and wings were cutting off the ball and finding their way near the rim when the Rutgers defense fell asleep. Those easy shots off simple actions with the ball not moving can free up an offense because it forces the opponent to stay on its toes and move more aggressively away from the play.

The team’s passing made those cuts worthwhile because the Nittany Lions were able to find their teammates in those situations and in other spots to get open shots. They moved the ball well to get more open threes and more open shots around the rim on their way to breaking their losing streak.

2. Penn State won the rebounding battle

The Nittany Lions have struggled all season dealing with opposing big men. They’ve lost allowed teams to get inside and beat them and have lost the battle on the boards plenty of times. They reversed that tread Thursday night and took it to the Scarlet Knights on the glass. They out-rebounded Rutgers 40-27 in the game, including 12-7 on offensive boards.

Their opponents aren’t exactly a major threat when it comes to rebounding but it’s a positive sign for Penn State to win that battle when the team has consistently struggled to win any type of interior battle this season. While senior center John Harrar has been a focal point of the team’s struggles, he has generally done well on the boards. He did so again Thursday, as he finished with 11 rebounds to lead the team. He used his size and physicality to box out his man and close out defensive possessions with a rebound.

3. The Nittany Lion defense stepped up

Penn State’s defense has been paltry in its past four games, but managed to put that skid to rest. The team’s defense was more cohesive than it has been since its Big Ten opener against Michigan in December. Izaiah Brockington and Jamari Wheeler were both active on that end of the floor and used their lateral quickness to wall off attacking guards. But it was Seth Lundy and Sam Sessoms who managed to make the biggest plays on that end.

The duo finished with six steals in the game and helped disrupt Rutgers on offense. Lundy was charged with guarding Ron Harper Jr. He moved his feet well while not allowing the bigger Harper Jr. to bowl him over and earn easy looks at the rim — one highlight-reel dunk notwithstanding. The Rutgers wing did most of his damage while Lundy was on the bench and was mostly held in check when he dealt with the Penn State sophomore.