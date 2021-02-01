How to watch Penn State basketball vs. No. 14 Wisconsin: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State men’s basketball will try earn a second win in a row against the No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions are heading on the road to take on the Badgers after upsetting them Saturday at the Bryce Jordan Center to get to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the road game against the Badgers.

Player to watch

Myreon Jones: Penn State upended the Badgers Saturday with the help of two primary options on offense. Jones and junior Izaiah Brockington were the focus of the team’s offense in the win and the former will have the chance to continue his hot streak in Tuesday night’s matchup. The junior guard has scored at least 15 points in the team’s last three wins and has been crucial to their scoring success.

Jones can create his own shot off the dribble and also excels in catch-and-shoot situations. His offensive versatility is important to a Penn State offense that can be particularly streaky from beyond the arc and lacks an elite scoring option. Jones is the closest the team has to a go-to scorer because he can score at all three levels and the attention he draws from defenses. He’s going to need to keep making open shots if the Nittany Lions want to close out the season with a 2-0 regular season against the Badgers.

Key matchup

D’Mitrik Trice vs. Jamari Wheeler: Saturday’s win was in large part due to Penn State’s offensive success but the team’s ability to limit Trice can’t be overlooked. The senior guard is Wisconsin’s leading scorer but could only manage six points against the Nittany Lions. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts and only went 2-of-9 from the field because of the pressure they were able to put on him. Wheeler and Brockington both pressured Trice whether or not he had the ball in his hands and made it difficult for him to generate clean shots off the dribble or off the catch.

Even when the team wasn’t air-tight on him, the Nittany Lions still kept one eye on Trice at all times. They closed out aggressively when the ball was swung to him and put him in a position to pass rather than score. The Badgers and their senior guard will surely adjust Tuesday, and it will be up to Penn State to have their own adjustments to keep him under wraps again.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (6-7) at No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (13-5)

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 2 | Where: Kohl Center

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

