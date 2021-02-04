How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Maryland: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State guard Sam Sessoms (3), pictured during the Jan. 17, 2021 game against Indiana, is a player to watch in Friday’s game vs. Maryland. AP

Penn State men’s basketball will try to earn its fourth Big Ten win of the season when the Nittany Lions take on the Maryland Terrapins at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night. They’re coming off a road loss to No. 19 Wisconsin and are 6-8 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the road game against the Terrapins.

Player to watch

Sam Sessoms: Sessoms was Penn State’s lone player to reach double figures in the Nittany Lions’ first seven games this season.



But after the Nittany Lions’ pause due to COVID-19 concerns, Sessoms’ play took a sharp decline. He’s failed to reach double figures in five of the past six games he’s played in and hasn’t provided the jolt of energy off the bench that he did early in the season.

Sessoms was a high-level scorer when he began his Penn State career this season and could create situations in isolation when the Nittany Lions fell apart on offense. Now those isolation situations are leading to congested lanes and players overlapping near each other. The junior guard will either have to alter his game to fit more consistently within the flow of the offense — which he has already done to an extent — or his teammates will need to give him the space to generate the looks he’s capable of getting.

Key matchup

John Harrar vs. Maryland’s forwards: The Nittany Lions have spent most of the season at a size disadvantage but that shouldn’t be the case Friday night. Maryland plays relatively small, often deploying five perimeter players or a forward that can stretch their shooting to beyond the arc on offense. That will present a challenge for Harrar defensively, while potentially giving him an offensive advantage. Galin Smith is the closest player in size and strength to Harrar, but he only plays 15.1 minutes per game. He can battle with the Penn State senior in the post, but is unlikely to be on the court enough to make a major impact.

Instead, Harrar could be asked to guard players on the perimeter like Donta Scott, who can shoot and play in space. He has the ability to take advantage of Harrar’s less-than-ideal foot speed. However, Harrar should be able to immediately respond on the other end. He’s been much better offensively of late, using his strength to create space and get open looks near the rim — not to mention the massive rebounding edge he’ll give to the Nittany Lions. Friday night should be an opportunity for Harrar to shine on offense in a winnable game for Penn State.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (6-8) at Maryland Terrapins (10-8)

When: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 | Where: Bryce Jordan Center

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)

