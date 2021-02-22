How to watch Penn State basketball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Live stream, players to watch & key matchups

Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler high fives Penn State interim men’s basketball coach Jim Ferry during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against No. 4 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb 18, 2021 in University Park, PA. nriffe@centredaily.com

Penn State men’s basketball will head on the road Tuesday evening as the program tries to stop a four-game losing streak. The Nittany Lions are heading to the Midwest to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Nittany Lions are 7-12 overall and 4-11 in the Big Ten.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game against the Huskers.

Player to watch

John Harrar: Penn State needs more on offense from senior center John Harrar, especially when the offense gets cold. Harrar only scored six points in the Nittany Lions’ first matchup and took five attempts from the field in the game. He should look to double his scoring output and his teammates should try to get him more touches this time around. Harrar is an effective screener and finds space when he rolls to the rim. However, his teammates haven’t looked to him as frequently as they should in those situations. If they still can’t find him when he rolls to the basket, he should search for a few extra touches in the post to get up shots around the rim.

He has a size and strength advantage against the Huskers that he’ll need to use to prevent the Nittany Lions from falling to the worst team in the conference for a second time.

Key matchup

Teddy Allen vs. Izaiah Brockington: The last time Penn State and Nebraska met up, Allen scored 14 points against the Nittany Lions to lead the Huskers in scoring — as he’s done most of the season. Penn State will need to work on slowing him down to prevent another disastrous loss. The junior guard can make tough shots off the dribble, hit open looks off the catch and can use his size and skill to finish around the rim.

Brockington is best equipped to guard Allen because of his quickness and tenacity on that end of the court. He can move his feet to stay in front of Allen while also having enough strength to prevent him from running him over. His quickness will help when he’s away from the ball, as well, allowing him to jump passes and deny Allen from getting the ball. Brockington isn’t a perfect fit but he’s the Nittany Lions’ best option to slow Allen down when he has the ball and keep him from getting too many open opportunities away from it.

How to watch

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-12) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-15)

When: 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23 | Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream: FoxSportsGo





Online radio stream: GoPSUSports (university-run)