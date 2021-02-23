Former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens slams home game-winner for Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks’ Kevin Huerter (3) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. AP

Former Penn State basketball forward Lamar Stevens made his mark on the NBA Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavalier flushed home a game-winning dunk with 4.1 seconds on the clock to propel the Cavs to a 112-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Stevens, who is averaging 14.4 minutes per game this season, finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with his game-winner. He split Tony Snell and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and found himself on an open runway to the rim to take the one-point lead with less than five seconds on the clock.

The former Nittany Lion is averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 20 games this season.

Here’s how twitter reacted to the game-winning dunk.

LAMAR STEVENS THROWS IT DOWN TO WIN IT FOR THE @cavs! pic.twitter.com/o6olgfYtdl — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

LAMAR STEVENS FTW!!!!!!!!!!! — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 24, 2021

Lamar Stevens game-winner to break the Cavs 10-game losing streak? Sure! Why not! — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 24, 2021

Lamar Stevens with the game-winning dunk. #Cavs break a 10-game losing streak with a 112-111 win over the Hawks. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) February 24, 2021