Former Nittany Lion Lamar Stevens slams home game-winner for Cleveland Cavaliers
Former Penn State basketball forward Lamar Stevens made his mark on the NBA Tuesday night. The Cleveland Cavalier flushed home a game-winning dunk with 4.1 seconds on the clock to propel the Cavs to a 112-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
Stevens, who is averaging 14.4 minutes per game this season, finished the game with eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals to go with his game-winner. He split Tony Snell and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and found himself on an open runway to the rim to take the one-point lead with less than five seconds on the clock.
The former Nittany Lion is averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 20 games this season.
Here’s how twitter reacted to the game-winning dunk.
