Report: Miami assistant Adam Fisher set to join Penn State men’s basketball coaching staff

New Penn State men’s basketball head coach Micah Shrewsberry reportedly has his first assistant hire. Miami assistant coach Adam Fisher will be Shrewsberry’s first hire, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The reported hire comes three days after Shrewsberry was named the team’s new head coach.

Fisher began his coaching career as a graduate manager at Villanova from 2007-09 before leaving to join then-future Penn State head coach Pat Chambers at Boston University, where he was the director of basketball operations from 2009-11.

He then returned to Penn State — where he graduated from in 2006 with a degree in kinesiology after working as a head student manager and then graduate manager for one year — in 2011.

He spent two seasons at his alma mater before leaving for the director of basketball operations job at Miami and eventually becoming an assistant coach in 2015 and serving as the team’s offensive coordinator under Miami head coach Jim Larranaga.

Penn State did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fisher’s reported hire.