Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington announces return to Nittany Lions

Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington dunks the ball during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against No. 4 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb 18, 2021 in University Park, PA. nriffe@centredaily.com

One of the Nittany Lions who entered the transfer portal after Micah Shrewsberry was hired as men’s basketball coach will return to Penn State.

Izaiah Brockington, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, announced he will return to the Nittany Lions via his personal Twitter account.

The junior guard will also enter the NBA Draft process to get feedback on his game, but said he made the decision to return after meeting with Shrewsberry.

“I really believe in the vision he has for this program and feel we can do something special,” Brockington’s tweet said. “... At my core, I feel like I’m a (Big Ten) player and Penn State is where I’m supposed to be.”

Brockington has spent the past two seasons at Penn State after spending his first year in college at St. Bonaventure. The guard averaged 4.3 points per game as a freshman before transferring to the Nittany Lions.

In his first year of eligibility at Penn State he averaged 8.1 points per game before boosting that to 12.6 last season.

His return brings some level of stability to a roster that’s in flux after former head coach Pat Chambers resigned in October.

Brockington was one of six Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal, along with Myreon Jones, John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick and Seth Lundy. None of the other five players have announced a new destination or if they’ll return to Penn State.