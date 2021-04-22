Report: Penn State basketball guard Izaiah Brockington re-enters transfer portal

Penn State’s Izaiah Brockington dunk’s the basketball during Penn State men’s basketball’s game against No. 4 Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb 18, 2021 in University Park, PA. nriffe@centredaily.com

One of the three Penn State men’s basketball players who announced they would return to the Nittany Lions under new head coach Micah Shrewsberry appears to have reversed course.

Redshirt junior guard Izaiah Brockington has re-entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports.

Brockington originally entered the portal in March, but announced he would return to Penn State earlier this month via his personal Twitter account.

“I really believe in the vision he has for this program and feel we can do something special,” Brockington’s statement said when he announced his original plans to return. “... At my core, I feel like I’m a (Big Ten) player and Penn State is where I’m supposed to be.”

The decision to reverse course could be a costly one for Penn State in 2021-22. He played in 73.6% of the team’s minutes last year, according to KenPom, and finished the year as the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.6 points per game.

He has spent the past two seasons at Penn State after spending his first year in college at St. Bonaventure. The guard averaged 4.3 points per game as a freshman before transferring to the Nittany Lions.

In his first year of eligibility at Penn State he averaged 8.1 points per game before boosting that to 12.6 last season.

Brockington was one of six Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal after Shrewsberry was hired, along with Myreon Jones, John Harrar, Jamari Wheeler, Trent Buttrick and Seth Lundy. With his impending departure, Harrar and Lundy remain the only returners after both announced their decisions to stay within the past few weeks.