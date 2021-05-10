Penn State basketball’s Talor Battle takes assistant coaching position at Northwestern

Penn State’s Talor Battle celebrates after the Nittany Lions defeated Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011. The Nittany Lions defeated Wisconsin 56-52. CDT/Michelle Bixby

Penn State men’s basketball has lost a staff member to another Big Ten school. Talor Battle, a program legend and the assistant to the head coach under Micah Shrewsberry, was hired as an assistant coach to Chris Collins at Northwestern University Monday afternoon, according to a release from Northwestern.

“My wife Gretchen, our daughters and I are excited for the opportunity to join the Northwestern basketball program,” Battle said in the release. “With this role brings a new atmosphere, culture and family that I’m already proud to be a part of. I am fired up about the vision and direction Coach Collins has for this program. I look forward to learning from Coach Collins and accomplishing special things here in Evanston.”

Battle was an assistant coach under former Nittany Lion interim head coach Jim Ferry last season after he was hired by Pat Chambers prior to that season.

He joined the staff with no prior coaching experience, but Battle brought plenty of playing experience to the table, most notably as a Nittany Lion. He’s the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,213 career points and finished his career fourth all-time in assists and third in made 3-pointers.

Battle was a member of the last Penn State men’s basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament, in 2011.

He then went on to play overseas from 2011-18 before calling it a career.

The former Nittany Lion will join his youngest brother, Boo Buie, who is a guard at Northwestern and averaged 10.3 points per game in his first two years on the court with the Wildcats.