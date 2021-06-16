‘The Lions’ Lair’: Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry talks men’s basketball program

The first episode of “The Lions’ Lair”— the Centre Daily Times’ new Penn State sports podcast — is now available for listening.

Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry joined the show to discuss the Nittany Lions and the program — including the school’s commitment to it, what he wants his team to look like offensively, how the transfer portal is affecting how he runs the program and much more.

Then, hosts Jon Sauber and Kyle J. Andrews discuss the interview, the impact of hiring Shrewsberry and what it means for the Nittany Lions moving forward.

Listen to the discussion here or by downloading “The Lions’ Lair” for free on your favorite podcast platform.

