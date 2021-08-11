Penn State men’s basketball adds commitment from 3-star Evan Mahaffey

Penn State men’s basketball added its second commitment to its 2022 recruiting class Wednesday afternoon.

Three-star wing Evan Mahaffey committed to the Nittany Lions and Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry with a tweet from his personal Twitter account.

I want to start off by saying none of this would be possible without God. Thank you to my family, my friends, coaches, and teammates that helped me get to this place in life. With that being said, I am excited to say that I will be committing to… pic.twitter.com/68hY8BnyBV — Evan Mahaffey (@EvanMahaffey5) August 11, 2021

Mahaffey is listed at 6-foot-5, 175 pounds and plays high school basketball for Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati. He’s the No. 185 player overall and No. 6 player in Ohio according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.

The high school senior chose the Nittany Lions because of the campus and where the new staff, led by Shrewsberry, can take the program along with the university’s massive alumni base.

“The campus is amazing,” Mahaffey told the Centre Daily Times. “I really enjoyed the campus overall. It really is a great place. Then, what Coach Shrewsberry and his staff are going to do, I really want to be a part of that. I think it will be a great opportunity for me to learn a lot.”

The latest commit visited campus earlier in the summer and he said that made a big difference for him when it came time to make a decision.

“Being able to go up there and experience it in person really helped a lot,” Mahaffey said. “I’m an in-person, visual person, so being able to go to the campus and experience everything was really, really cool.”

Mahaffey is an athletic wing who can wreak havoc on the defensive end of the court. His length and athleticism allow him to guard multiple positions, and his basketball IQ allows him to make plays in passing lanes. He’s a good passer on offense and sees the floor well for someone his age.

While the high school senior has been out due to a torn meniscus since the spring, he’s still taken that time off to work on his game.

“The time I’ve had that I’m out with my injury, I’ve really gotten to focus on my shot,” he said. “Which has really helped me with small details. The footwork part is what I’ll have to add on.”

He said the staff wants positions one through four to be able to handle the ball, and he’s capable of doing that and playing with versatility on both ends of the court.

The three-star wing joins point guard Kanye Clary as commitments in the 2022 class, the first recruiting class under Shrewsberry.