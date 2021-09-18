Why four-star center Kebba Njie chose to commit to Penn State men’s basketball

Penn State men’s basketball added its fourth commitment of its 2022 recruiting class Saturday afternoon, and its second four-star recruit.

Four-star center Kebba Njie committed to the Nittany Lions and head coach Micah Shrewsberry via his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Njie chose Penn State over Butler and Kansas State and is rated as the No. 104 player in the country and No. 17 center, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings. He’s listed at 6-foot-8, 205 pounds and plays for La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Indiana.

The four-star center visited campus Sept. 11 for the Penn State football game against Ball State. He told the Centre Daily Times the individual workouts the team ran stood out to him on the visit.

“I enjoyed the visit, overall,” Njie told the CDT. “I think what really stood out was their individual workout plans. When I went there, they were doing a bunch of individual work. Trying to get everybody working on another skill set. That really stood out to me as a way I can get better.”

While the visit helped Penn State’s cause with Njie, it wasn’t the only factor. Shrewsberry and his staff built a relationship with the high school senior and showed him what he can do under their tutelage.

The individual work is part of that, but his belief in the coaches and the belief they showed in him helped seal the deal.

“I thought it was a great fit for me,” he said. “I really believe in what the coaches say they can do for me and how they can take my game to the next level and also how we can win. I really believe in what they can do, and believe in what I can do.”

Njie wants to add strength and improve his all around game, but said he’s excited for the opportunity to play in the Big Ten at the next level. He’ll be joined in the 2022 recruiting class by four-star guard Jameel Brown, three-star forward Evan Mahaffey and three-star guard Kanye Clary.

The four-man class currently ranks No. 9 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind only Ohio State and Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

The group could grow by one more in the near future. Four-star guard Otega Oweh — brother of former PSU football DE Odafe Oweh — is set to announce his decision Sept. 24 and is considering the Nittany Lions.

Njie believes he and the rest of the class can build something together at Penn State.

“I feel like when I come in, and the other dudes are coming with me, and some of the people that are gonna be returning, we have the chance to make some history at Penn State,” he said. “We can build our own legacy, starting right now.”