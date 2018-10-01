Kick time announced for Penn State-Michigan State Homecoming game

Penn State fans, plan your Homecoming weekend accordingly.
The Nittany Lions will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 against Michigan State, Penn State announced Monday afternoon. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 or Big Ten Network.
James Franklin and the No. 11 Nittany Lions — after falling 27-26 to Ohio State — have a bye week before facing the No. 20 Spartans. Mark Dantonio’s squad has looked unconvincing in 2018 after lofty expectations in the preseason. Michigan State lost at Arizona State, nearly fell in the opener to Utah State and managed a 31-20 win over Central Michigan this past weekend as 28.5-point favorites.
Here is the rest of Penn State’s 2018 schedule:
Oct. 13: vs. Michigan State, 3:30 p.m., FS1 or BTN
Oct. 20: at Indiana, TBA, ABC / ESPN / ESPN2
Oct. 27: vs. Iowa, TBA, TBA
Nov. 03: at Michigan, TBA, TBA
Nov. 10: vs. Wisconsin, TBA, TBA
Nov. 17: at Rutgers, TBA, TBA
Nov. 24: vs. Maryland, TBA, TBA
