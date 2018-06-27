Saquon Barkley realizes his dream and it's the 'most amazing feeling'

Saquon Barkley grew up promising his parents that he’d buy them a home one day.
By Tuesday night, Barkley proved he’s a man of his word.
The former Penn State running back, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, posted an Instagram photo late Tuesday night of him standing in front of a sold home from an Allentown-area realtor. He wrote, “Something I promised my parents ever since I was a young kid.
“Finally being able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling. Every kid out there that has a dream, continue to keep your head down and work your butt off; great things will come along the way.”
Barkley told Complex.com in April that his first “big splurge” would be on a house for his parents. So the purchase wasn’t unexpected; to Barkley, it was a long time coming.
“My parents are everything to me,” Barkley said at the time. “And all the sacrifices they made, I wouldn’t be the man I am today without those two, my mom and my father. So I’m definitely going to buy those two a house that they can call home and not have to worry about anything.”
Barkley has not yet signed his NFL contract with the New York Giants, but he’s already agreed to major endorsement deals — with Nike, for instance — where the terms have not been disclosed. Based on projections by Spotrac, which tracks professional athletes’ salaries, Barkley is expected to make more than $31 million from his four-year rookie contract, of which about $21 million will likely be guaranteed.
In other words, it’s a nice house — and no doubt mom and dad are proud.
Comments