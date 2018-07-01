Penn State lands another top-tier 2019 linebacker recruit

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions nabbed yet another top-tier linebacker.
Four-star prospect Lance Dixon verbally committed to Penn State on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 10th member of a vaunted 2019 recruiting class. Dixon announced his decision at The Opening Finals in Dallas, the nation's biggest camp for elite recruits put on by Nike.
Dixon's commitment comes a little more than a month after five-star Brandon Smith picked the Nittany Lions. They form a formidable duo, as Smith ranks second among 2019 middle linebackers and Dixon is the No. 16 outside linebacker in the country, per 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Dixon, a Michigan native, held offers from 27 schools — including Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M — and ultimately decided between Penn State, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Despite an official visit to Madison on June 15, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound prospect went with defensive coordinator Brent Pry and the Nittany Lions.
