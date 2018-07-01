James Franklin and the Nittany Lions nabbed another top linebacker recruit on Sunday
James Franklin and the Nittany Lions nabbed another top linebacker recruit on Sunday
James Franklin and the Nittany Lions nabbed another top linebacker recruit on Sunday

Penn State Football

Penn State lands another top-tier 2019 linebacker recruit

By John McGonigal

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com

July 01, 2018 03:36 PM

James Franklin and the Nittany Lions nabbed yet another top-tier linebacker.

Four-star prospect Lance Dixon verbally committed to Penn State on Sunday afternoon, becoming the 10th member of a vaunted 2019 recruiting class. Dixon announced his decision at The Opening Finals in Dallas, the nation's biggest camp for elite recruits put on by Nike.

Dixon's commitment comes a little more than a month after five-star Brandon Smith picked the Nittany Lions. They form a formidable duo, as Smith ranks second among 2019 middle linebackers and Dixon is the No. 16 outside linebacker in the country, per 247 Sports' composite rankings.

Dixon, a Michigan native, held offers from 27 schools — including Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M — and ultimately decided between Penn State, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. Despite an official visit to Madison on June 15, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound prospect went with defensive coordinator Brent Pry and the Nittany Lions.

  Comments  