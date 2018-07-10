Why Eli Manning can't stop staring at Saquon Barkley

Even New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning can't forget the first time he saw Saquon Barkley — or his massive quads.
During a Tuesday podcast with Bleacher Report's Simms and Lefkoe, Manning was asked his initial impression on seeing Barkley's legs and butt. Manning's response?
"Yeah, I think wow," he said. "His quads are like the size of my waist and whole upper body. I've never quite seen anything like it. I don't often stare at another man's legs but, in that case, you can't quite help it."
ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who's called quite a few Penn State games, tweeted the podcast excerpt and added, "Tried to tell people. NFL hasn't seen anything like this one come through in awhile."
It's been known for quite some time that Barkley is an athletic freak. According to NFL Research, at the Combine, Barkley did more bench-press reps (29) than Cleveland Browns OL Joe Thomas, ran a faster 40 than retired return man Devin Hester with a 4.40 and had a higher vertical jump (38.5) that the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones.
Physically, Barkley is just as impressive. Manning made that known Tuesday, also appearing on the Dan Patrick Show to once again compliment his new teammate.
"He's been impressive during our OTAs and practices ...," Manning said. "He's a great kid and been impressed with him."
The New York Giants' training camp opens up at 2:45 p.m. on July 26 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. No doubt Barkley will soon be turning heads there too.
