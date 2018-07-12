Is Penn State the favorite to win the Big Ten? One sportsbook releases its odds

Penn State is not the favorite to win the Big Ten this season — and, according to online sportsbook Bovada, it’s not the second- or third-favorite, either.
The online betting website released its odds Thursday on the next Big Ten champion, and the Nittany Lions are listed as 6-to-1 underdogs. That’s behind Ohio State (3/2), Wisconsin (14/5) and Michigan (11/2) and just ahead of Michigan State (10/1).
Fans of the Blue and White might take slight offense at the fact their team is ranked so low. But it’s great news for bettors who happen to be Penn State grads. For those unfamiliar with sportsbooks, a $10 wager on Penn State would net you a $60 profit if the Big Ten title comes back to Happy Valley.
The biggest underdogs? Illinois and Rutgers. A $1 bet on either team, if hell decides to freeze over and either wins the Big Ten, would lead to an $800 windfall.
The full odds are listed below:
Odds to win the Big Ten Championship
Ohio State 3/2
Wisconsin 14/5
Michigan 11/2
Penn State 6/1
Michigan State 10/1
Iowa 40/1
Nebraska 40/1
Northwestern 50/1
Purdue 80/1
Minnesota 90/1
Indiana 250/1
Maryland 250/1
Illinois 800/1
Rutgers 800/1
Odds to win the Big Ten East
Ohio State 21/20
Michigan 7/2
Penn State 7/2
Michigan State 11/2
Indiana 100/1
Maryland 100/1
Rutgers 300/1
Odds to win the Big Ten West
Wisconsin 4/9
Iowa 10/1
Nebraska 10/1
Northwestern 11/1
Minnesota 14/1
Purdue 14/1
Illinois 100/1
