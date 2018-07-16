Here are the 3 Penn State players heading to Big Ten media days

Three Penn State seniors are once again preparing to head to Chicago for the 47th annual Big Ten Kickoff, better known as media days, from July 23-24 — and the Nittany Lions announced those three participants late Monday afternoon.
Coach James Franklin will bring along quarterback Trace McSorley (offense), cornerback Amani Oruwariye (defense) and safety Nick Scott (special teams).
None of the selections came as a surprise. McSorley is widely regarded as the best signal-caller in the conference (if not the country), Oruwariye was among just seven Big Ten athletes last season to record at least four picks, and Scott has appeared in 39 career games while earning last year’s Captain’s Award.
Penn State’s players will participate in events starting July 23 — other teams will be available July 24 — and they’ll also be available at 11 a.m. July 24 for an autograph session that features all 42 participating student-athletes in addition to Hall of Fame inductees Dana Howard (Illinois) and Aaron Taylor (Nebraska).
Fans can follow along with the action on the Centre Daily Times, in addition to the Big Ten Network, which will televise the event.
Comments