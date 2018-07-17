Where former Penn State RB Andre Robinson will play football this season

Former Penn State running Andre Robinson has found a new home at Delaware’s football program, according to a report by WIVB’s Josh Reed.
Neither Robinson nor a spokesperson from Delaware immediately returned a message seeking comment. The redshirt junior was not yet listed on the official roster.
Robinson was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2015, a running back widely regarded by multiple scouting services as one of the nation’s 30 best. But the Harrisburg native out of Bishop McDevitt just couldn’t find the field in Happy Valley.
He arrived in the same class as generational talent Saquon Barkley. Robinson redshirted his first season, split reps his second season with Mark Allen and the nation’s top RB recruit in Miles Sanders, and then watched Sanders overtake him on the depth chart his third season.
Robinson finished his Penn State career with 196 rushing yards, six touchdowns and a respectable 5.2 yards per carry. He also had 47 receiving yards and another score.
He announced his intent to transfer last December. Because Delaware is an FCS school, Robinson will be eligible to play immediately — and he’ll have some fellow former Penn Staters on his team.
Former PSU linebacker Troy Reeder and offensive tackle Noah Beh are entering their final seasons with the Blue Hens. Head coach Danny Rocco also spent two seasons at Penn State in 1979-1980 before transferring to Wake Forest.
Delaware will open its season against Rhode Island at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at home.
