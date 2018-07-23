One of the nation’s top OL prospects commits to Penn State football

One of the nation’s top prospects on the offensive line just became a Nittany Lion.
Four-star offensive guard Saleem Wormley — a Class of 2019 recruit out of Smyrna, Del. — announced his commitment to Penn State on Monday. “1000% (sic) committed,” he tweeted.
Rivals ranks him as the No. 103 overall recruit in the country, while 247 Sports puts him at No. 287. Both recruiting sites agree he’s among the top-15 offensive guards in the nation.
Wormley is a 6-foot-3, 318-pound lineman who visited campus April 21 during the Blue-White Game. He boasted more than a dozen scholarship offers, including from the likes of Florida State and Tennessee, and he chose Penn State over his other two finalists, Notre Dame and Rutgers.
He is the 12th commit of PSU’s class and is the second offensive lineman to pledge. The first was Caedan Wallace at the Blue-White Game, and he’s widely regarded as a top-100 prospect.
Wormley was reportedly leaning toward Happy Valley for quite some time. He told PennLive last month, “I grew up liking Penn State and I always liked the school. When I visited I loved the campus and the overall feeling I got from being there.”
