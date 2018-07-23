QB Trace McSorley earns spot on Big Ten preseason list, achieves something done by no one else

Not only did Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley earn one of 10 spots Monday on the Big Ten’s preseason honors list, but he was also the only unanimous selection.
As part of an annual tradition at Big Ten media days, which are being held Monday-Tuesday in Chicago, a media panel selected a 10-member preseason list to acknowledge the top players in the conference. Five players were selected from the East and five from the West.
Ohio State and Wisconsin both led the way with two selections apiece. McSorley was the Nittany Lions’ lone representative and was one of just two quarterbacks selected. (Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke was the other.)
McSorley is widely regarded as one of the top Heisman favorites, and he’s on pace to shatter Penn State’s all-time career passing record. McSorley has passed for 7,369 yards — and needs just 1,059 more to break Christian Hackenberg’s mark. (McSorley already holds the career passing TDs record with 59.)
All of the preseason honorees are listed below:
East
Rashan Gary, Jr., DL, MICH
Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB, MSU
Nick Bosa, Jr., DE, OSU
J.K. Dobbins, So., RB, OSU
Trace McSorley, Sr., QB, PSU (unanimous)
West
Noah Fant, Jr., TE, IOWA
Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR, NEB
Paddy Fisher, So., LB, NU
T.J. Edwards, Sr., LB, WIS
Jonathan Taylor, So., RB, WIS
