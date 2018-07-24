Report: Matt Millen still planning to call Penn State football’s opener

Penn State legend and BTN analyst Matt Millen, who is suffering from a rare disease that will require a heart transplant, told PennLive in a story Tuesday that he still plans to call the Nittany Lions’ season opener against Appalachian State.
According to PennLive, the former Oakland/Los Angeles Raider anticipates working the Raiders’ Aug. 30 preseason game at Seattle before taking a red-eye flight to Happy Valley for the Sept. 1 opener.
Millen said he still plans to do a “full schedule” this fall. And he said he’s felt “pretty active,” and things are “so far, so good.”
The 60-year-old — who has lost 50 pounds so far — revealed in the spring that he was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare progressive disease where an abnormal protein builds up in the bone marrow and can be deposited in tissues or organs.
Millen told PennLive his heart is operating at about 30 percent efficiency, and he just finished seven weeks of chemotherapy. He is currently 225 pounds, with doctor’s orders to stay under 230.
“Let me tell you something,” Millen said he joked with one doctor, ”my heart at 30 percent is better than yours at 90 percent.”
